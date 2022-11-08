There is big fire in occupied Yasynuvata in Donetsk region. PHOTOS
A large-scale fire is raging in occupied Yasynuvata in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the adviser of the Mariupol city mayor Petro Andriushchenko.
"Yasynuvata. Someone from the occupiers again unsuccessfully threw a cigarette butt," Andriushchenko writes.
