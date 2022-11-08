ENG
There is big fire in occupied Yasynuvata in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

A large-scale fire is raging in occupied Yasynuvata in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the adviser of the Mariupol city mayor Petro Andriushchenko.

There is big fire in occupied Yasynuvata in Donetsk region 01

"Yasynuvata. Someone from the occupiers again unsuccessfully threw a cigarette butt," Andriushchenko writes.

There is big fire in occupied Yasynuvata in Donetsk region 02
There is big fire in occupied Yasynuvata in Donetsk region 03
There is big fire in occupied Yasynuvata in Donetsk region 04

