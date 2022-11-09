AAT soldiers shot down enemy UAV "Orlan-10". VIDEO&PHOTOS
Paratroopers from the Donetsk region landed the Russian "Orlan-10" UAV.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the AAT Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"In the area of mission performance, the 81st separate airmobile brigade of the AAT of the Armed Forces of Ukraine landed the Russian multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicle "Orlan-10" permanently. Death to the Russian occupiers! The Armed Forces of Ukraine are always the first! Glory to Ukraine!", the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password