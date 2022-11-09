Pro-Ukrainian posters in occupied Simferopol. PHOTOS

Resistance movement to Russian invaders distributed pro-Ukrainian leaflets in occupied Simferopol.

It was reported in Telegram by "Yellow Ribbon" movement, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Crimea is Ukraine! Activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement continue to work in the temporarily occupied Simferopol. Our activists believe that Ukraine will restore its territorial integrity," the statement reads.





