Pro-Ukrainian posters in occupied Simferopol. PHOTOS
Resistance movement to Russian invaders distributed pro-Ukrainian leaflets in occupied Simferopol.
It was reported in Telegram by "Yellow Ribbon" movement, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Crimea is Ukraine! Activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement continue to work in the temporarily occupied Simferopol. Our activists believe that Ukraine will restore its territorial integrity," the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password