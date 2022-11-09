ENG
News Photo Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas War
Pro-Ukrainian posters in occupied Simferopol. PHOTOS

Resistance movement to Russian invaders distributed pro-Ukrainian leaflets in occupied Simferopol.

It was reported in Telegram by "Yellow Ribbon" movement, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Pro-Ukrainian posters in occupied Simferopol 01

"Crimea is Ukraine! Activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement continue to work in the temporarily occupied Simferopol. Our activists believe that Ukraine will restore its territorial integrity," the statement reads.

Pro-Ukrainian posters in occupied Simferopol 02
Pro-Ukrainian posters in occupied Simferopol 03

Pro-Ukrainian posters in occupied Simferopol 04
Pro-Ukrainian posters in occupied Simferopol 05

