ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8036 visitors online
News Photo Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas
12 056 5

Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day. PHOTOS

Postcards with greetings are posted in Luhansk Region, Kherson and Crimea.

According to Censor.NET.

In Severodonetsk, Luhansk Region, they reminded that Ukrainians are opposing the illegal "referendum".

Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day 01Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day 02Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day 03

A postcard with the text "24.08.2022. Crimea is ready, Crimeans are waiting" was photographed on the wall of a high-rise building in Simferopol, Channel 24 reports. The postcard is decorated in blue and yellow colors. It has a photo from the rally, where there are many people with the flags of the Crimean Tatar people and the flag of Ukraine.

Watch more: Soldiers of "Azov" regiment recorded greetings for Independence Day on island of Khortytsia. VIDEO

Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day 04

In other areas of the city, leaflets with the inscription "Crimea is Ukraine" and congratulations on Independence Day were noticed, writes а.

Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day 05
Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day 06
Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day 07
Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day 08
Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day 09
Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day 10
Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day 11

Postcards with congratulations on the Independence Day were also posted in occupied Sevastopol, Glavred reports.

Author: 

Independence Day (100) Crimea (2195) leaflets (6) occupation (1868) city Sevastopol (131) Severodonetsk (165) Simferopol (31) partisans (72) Luhanska region (1306)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 