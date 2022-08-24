Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day. PHOTOS

Postcards with greetings are posted in Luhansk Region, Kherson and Crimea.

According to Censor.NET.

In Severodonetsk, Luhansk Region, they reminded that Ukrainians are opposing the illegal "referendum".

A postcard with the text "24.08.2022. Crimea is ready, Crimeans are waiting" was photographed on the wall of a high-rise building in Simferopol, Channel 24 reports. The postcard is decorated in blue and yellow colors. It has a photo from the rally, where there are many people with the flags of the Crimean Tatar people and the flag of Ukraine.

Watch more: Soldiers of "Azov" regiment recorded greetings for Independence Day on island of Khortytsia. VIDEO

In other areas of the city, leaflets with the inscription "Crimea is Ukraine" and congratulations on Independence Day were noticed, writes а.















Postcards with congratulations on the Independence Day were also posted in occupied Sevastopol, Glavred reports.