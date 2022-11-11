ENG
Occupiers blew up Antoniv bridge. PHOTOS

The Russian invaders, fleeing to the left bank of the Dnipro, blew up the Antoniv bridge.

As reported by Censor.NET, the corresponding photos were published on the network.

Russian propagandists also reported information about the undermining of the bridge.

