Occupiers blew up Antoniv bridge. PHOTOS
The Russian invaders, fleeing to the left bank of the Dnipro, blew up the Antoniv bridge.
As reported by Censor.NET, the corresponding photos were published on the network.
Russian propagandists also reported information about the undermining of the bridge.
