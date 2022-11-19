Family Darmobid ,from Zaporizhzhia region, with two children was shot by Russians, - Mass media. PHOTO

The occupiers killed Oleksandr and Natalia Darmobid, as well as their children - 13-year-old Volodymyr and 6-year-old Kyrylo. Neighbors say that the day before, the Russians were clinging to Natalia.

The tragedy happened in Komysh-Zoria, the Polohy District, Zaporizhzhia Region. The head of the territorial community Ihor Hnatusha told journalists about it by phone, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

"At this moment, armed Russian occupiers were and are there. They are doing something there, are they covering their tracks, are they doing some kind of investigation, and none of the individuals, except the parents, got there in the morning.

In the evening, they did not communicate, no one paid attention, and in the morning their relatives saw that they had actually been killed. Two children, husband, and wife. They were never in conflict, they lived quietly, peacefully and were such hard workers.

Before the war, during the war, this was such an exemplary family, from which an example should be taken. They built a new house. And that's how they died in it," Hnatusha said.

Currently, the occupiers have blocked Poshtova Street, where the incident took place. No one is allowed to the scene of the event, the deputy of the Zaporizhzhya District Council, Dmytro Kyrylchuk, reports this.

"Unfortunately, during this, rudely, but as it is, let's say that it becomes the norm for the Ruscists - the shooting of the civilian population.

All this was heard by the residents who live nearby, and they received information that the day before, the Ruscists touched the wife, they harassed her, and after that what happened today happened."

