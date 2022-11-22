ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5032 visitors online
News Photo War
13 266 45

Defense "line" is being built in Belgorod region. PHOTOS

In the Belgorod region of Russia, a defensive "defence line" is being built, and they are also preparing for a possible "attack" from Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He said that a "cross-border line" is being built in the region on the border with Ukraine.

"I am talking about the formation of the Belgorod line - the Belgorod cut-off line," Gladkov noted.

A little later, at a press conference, the governor of the Belgorod region announced that they have been working on strengthening borders in the region since April. Regarding a possible attack by Ukraine, Gladkov noted that he would not like to dramatize the situation.

"Because I understand that each of my words can be interpreted differently within the context. But in any case, we always consider several options for the development of events: optimistic, pessimistic, and average. Therefore, we are preparing for various options. I hope we will not need pessimistic options, but we are actively considering them," said the head of the region.

See more: Large-scale fire broke out in Belgorod region. According to preliminary data, oil depot is on fire. PHOTOS

Defense line is being built in Belgorod region 01
Defense line is being built in Belgorod region 02
Defense line is being built in Belgorod region 03
Defense line is being built in Belgorod region 04

Author: 

defense (801) Belgorod (228)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 