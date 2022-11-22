Defense "line" is being built in Belgorod region. PHOTOS

In the Belgorod region of Russia, a defensive "defence line" is being built, and they are also preparing for a possible "attack" from Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He said that a "cross-border line" is being built in the region on the border with Ukraine.

"I am talking about the formation of the Belgorod line - the Belgorod cut-off line," Gladkov noted.

A little later, at a press conference, the governor of the Belgorod region announced that they have been working on strengthening borders in the region since April. Regarding a possible attack by Ukraine, Gladkov noted that he would not like to dramatize the situation.

"Because I understand that each of my words can be interpreted differently within the context. But in any case, we always consider several options for the development of events: optimistic, pessimistic, and average. Therefore, we are preparing for various options. I hope we will not need pessimistic options, but we are actively considering them," said the head of the region.

