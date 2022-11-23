Ruscists shelled Kupiansk, house and polyclinic were hit, two were killed, - RMA. PHOTOS

The occupiers attacked Kupiansk, the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Kupiansk, the Kharkiv region. The occupiers shelled the city. An apartment building and a polyclinic were hit. 2 passers-by died," the report says.

"Another act of terrorism by Russians. Around 07:40 a.m., shelling took place in the city of Kupiansk. A 9-story residential building and a polyclinic building were damaged. Unfortunately, 2 people died - a 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, 1 man was hospitalized, 1 - provided help on the spot," he added in another message.















