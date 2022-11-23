ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9920 visitors online
News Photo War
2 204 2

Ruscists shelled Kupiansk, house and polyclinic were hit, two were killed, - RMA. PHOTOS

The occupiers attacked Kupiansk, the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Kupiansk, the Kharkiv region. The occupiers shelled the city. An apartment building and a polyclinic were hit. 2 passers-by died," the report says.

"Another act of terrorism by Russians. Around 07:40 a.m., shelling took place in the city of Kupiansk. A 9-story residential building and a polyclinic building were damaged. Unfortunately, 2 people died - a 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, 1 man was hospitalized, 1 - provided help on the spot," he added in another message.

Ruscists shelled Kupiansk, house and polyclinic were hit, two were killed, - RMA 01
Ruscists shelled Kupiansk, house and polyclinic were hit, two were killed, - RMA 02
Ruscists shelled Kupiansk, house and polyclinic were hit, two were killed, - RMA 03
Ruscists shelled Kupiansk, house and polyclinic were hit, two were killed, - RMA 04
Ruscists shelled Kupiansk, house and polyclinic were hit, two were killed, - RMA 05
Ruscists shelled Kupiansk, house and polyclinic were hit, two were killed, - RMA 06
Ruscists shelled Kupiansk, house and polyclinic were hit, two were killed, - RMA 07

Read more: Russians shelled Vovchansk with MLRS - two wounded

Author: 

Russian Army (9378) shoot out (13679) Kharkivshchyna (1976) Kup’yansk (427)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 