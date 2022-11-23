Ruscists are shelling Ukrainian border with artillery. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the Ukrainian border with barrel artillery.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

As noted, yesterday, November 22, Druzhbivska, Shalyhinska, Putyvlska, Znob-Novhorodska, and Esmanska districts of the Sumy region and Semenivska of the Chernihiv region came under enemy fire.

"The shelling was carried out from the Russian settlements of Podyvottia, Valetivka, Anatoliivka, Bila Berizka, Kruhla Poliana, and Lomakovka. A total of 69 artillery shell explosions were recorded. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the report says.

