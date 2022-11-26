ENG
Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki is visiting Kyiv. PHOTOS

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Kyiv for a visit. He honored the memory of the victims of the Holodomor and met with the Prime Ministers of Ukraine, Denys Shmygal, and Ingrida imonite, Prime Ministers of Lithuania.

As Censor.NET reports this with reference to the office of the Polish head of government.

"In Kyiv, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki laid flowers in front of the monument to the victims of the Holodomor. The Great Famine occurred in Ukraine in 1932-33 and was the result of the criminal policy of the Soviet Union," the message reads.

After that, Moravetskyi met with the prime ministers of the member countries of the Lublin Triangle - Ukraine and Lithuania. He signed a declaration on cooperation between the countries with Denys Shmyhal and Ingeborga Šimonite.

"Poland supports Ukraine at the international level, because we are on the side of freedom. Our three countries have a common history and a common present. I believe that we have a common future ahead of us, a good future," Morawiecki said.

