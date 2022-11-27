Investigators are investigating explosion of television tower in Kherson. PHOTOS

During the retreat, the Russian military blew up a television tower located on Perekopska Street.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"During the inspection of the scene, the investigators established that the Russian military planted 7 explosive charges at the base of the TV tower, 5 of which exploded. Specialists of the explosives service inspected the site and recovered about 50 kg of TNT and 90 m of detonating cable," the report said.

The presence of Russian troops was also recorded in the specified territory. This is evidenced by the seized documents with call-up soldiers, schedules of their shifts and other material evidence.

