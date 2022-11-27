Looting is unofficially allowed in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Looting in Mariupol does not stop even for a minute.

This was announced on his Telegram channel by Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.

"The looting in Mariupol does not stop for a minute. Right now. The center (before the war) of the city. The block between Metalurhiv Ave. and Kuindzhi St. They are pulling everything that is left intact in the middle of the day. With hands, cars, trailers. Unfortunately, not the occupiers. People of Mariupol," he wrote.

The occupying power does not oppose criminals in any way, because it was the first among looters.

"From the point in the photo to the district police department of the occupiers at the corner of Metalurhiv/Franko 150 meters. To the district occupation administration - 70 meters across the road. Patrols are diligently looking for saboteurs 20 meters away along Metalurhiv Ave. But everyone pretends that nothing is happening" - noted Andriushchenko.

In Mariupol, looting from the apartments of evacuees is unofficially allowed, and local pubs are filled with ads offering to sell the loot.

