Occupiers were shelling entire front line in Donetsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

At night and in the morning, the Russians shelled the entire front line in the Donetsk region. Periodic artillery shelling of Vuhledar and its surroundings continues in the Volnovaha direction - without casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, in the Donetsk direction, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, and Kostiantynivka in the Mariinka district, as well as Kurakhove, came under fire. There was no information about the victims.

"Two houses were damaged in the Horlivskyi direction: in Pivnichne of the Toretsk district and Mykolaivka of the Kostiantynivka district. Also under fire are the outskirts of Chasovoy Yar, Paraskoviivka, Yakovlivka, and Bakhmutske of the Soledar district and the Mayorsk station of the Svitlodar district. In the Lysychansk direction, 1 person was injured in the Siversk district. We carefully document all Russian crimes!", Kyrylenko adds.

