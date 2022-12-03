Consequences of enemy missile attack on Vilniansk. PHOTOS

Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on December 2, 2022, around 11:00 p.m., military personnel of the aggressor country launched another missile attack on Vilniansk. A house in one of the private sectors of the city was damaged. The explosions also broke windows and damaged the facades of local shops and other infrastructure facilities.

Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the SSU Department in the Zaporizhzhia region.

