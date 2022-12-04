ENG
Monument to Skovoroda unveiled in Washington. PHOTOS

A sculpture dedicated to Ukrainian philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda appeared in central Washington.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was announced by Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova.

The monument was unveiled on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the Thinker's birth near the Ukrainian House.

"For a long time, the monument, like Hryhorii Skovoroda himself, was traveling in search of its place and today it found it in the Ukrainian House," the Ambassador said.

She added that the monument to Skovoroda "looks" towards Ukraine from Washington.

According to Markarova, the statue was commissioned by the Ukrainian community in Washington, D.C., and created in 1992 by American sculptor Mark Rhodes, who was inspired by Skovoroda's ideas.

