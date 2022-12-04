At night, occupiers shelled one of villages in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO&PHOTOS
The enemy continues its missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Oleksandr Starukh, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy continues its missile attacks on our peaceful lands. This night, several flights were recorded in one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of explosions on the territory of private buildings, windows were broken, roofs of private residential buildings were damaged, and power lines were damaged. Our rescuers extinguished the fire. Fortunately, all people remained alive and unharmed," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password