ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11034 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 665 6

At night, occupiers shelled one of villages in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The enemy continues its missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Oleksandr Starukh, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy continues its missile attacks on our peaceful lands. This night, several flights were recorded in one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of explosions on the territory of private buildings, windows were broken, roofs of private residential buildings were damaged, and power lines were damaged. Our rescuers extinguished the fire. Fortunately, all people remained alive and unharmed," the message reads.

See more: Consequences of enemy missile attack on Vilniansk. PHOTOS

At night, occupiers shelled one of villages in Zaporizhzhia 01
At night, occupiers shelled one of villages in Zaporizhzhia 02

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Zaporizka region (1193) Starukh (85)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 