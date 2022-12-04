Second ship with 30,000 tons of humanitarian cargo of wheat left Ukraine for Ethiopia. PHOTOS

The second vessel with Ukrainian wheat as part of the "GrainFromUkraine" initiative left for Ethiopia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with refrence to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"BC CALLISTO is the second ship within the framework of the program launched by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in partnership with the World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations. The first ship NORD VIND arrived yesterday, December 3, at the port of Djibouti, from where 25 thousand tons of humanitarian wheat will be delivered to the people of Ethiopia," the message reads.

Also, two more NEVA and RUBYMAR bulkers are being loaded in the port of Chornomorsk, which will deliver 55,000 tons of humanitarian wheat for Somalia and Sudan.

In two days, the ports of Great Odesa sent 9 ships with 336,000 tons of agricultural products to the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe. Since the beginning of the implementation of the "grain initiative", the world has received 13 million tons of Ukrainian food.

Watch more: Ruscists shelled Tavriysky microdistrict of Kherson, - RMA. VIDEO



