Russians shelled village of Pechenihy in Kharkiv region, - OP. PHOTOS
In evening of December 7, Russian aggressor struck at Kharkiv region.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
"Kharkiv region, December 7. The occupants attacked the settlement of Pechenihy. We are investigating the consequences. All services are working," Tymoshenko wrote.
The air alert lasted in Kharkiv region from 18:42 to 19:32.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password