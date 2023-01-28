Intensive shelling of Vuhledar, Avdiivka under massive fire continues - RMA. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, intensive shelling of Vuhledar continues in the Volnovaha direction: 9 buildings have been damaged. Prechistivka and Bohoiavlenka came under fire - without casualties.

"In the Donetsk direction, a dispensary in Ocheretyny and a private house in Kurakhovo were damaged, and a private house in Krasnohorivka was destroyed. During the day, there were isolated flights over the old and central parts of Avdiivka, and in the middle of the night - massive artillery fire. Information about the victims was not received," the message reads.

In the Horlivka direction, the Soledar district is under fire: in Paraskoviivka, 3 dead and 4 wounded, 8 houses were damaged; 9 houses were damaged in Vasiukivka. 2 more people were injured in Bakhmut - an administrative building and a private house were damaged. The day before, Chasiv Yar was affected: a dozen houses, a school, and an administrative building were damaged. There are damaged houses in Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Lysychansk direction, the Russians targeted a house in Lyman with an S-300. Constant shelling continues in the Siversk direction.

