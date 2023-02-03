Consequences of Russian shelling of Donetsk region. PHOTOS

The enemy launched six fire attacks on Avdiivka. Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, the town of Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Vremivka, Katerynivka, Orlivka, Tonenke were also affected.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Donetsk region.

Russian troops hit the civilian population with S-300 air defense systems, "Hrad", "Uragan" MLRS, artillery, and mortars.

52 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 23 residential buildings, a school, a hospital, a store, railway premises, an economic structure, a gas pipe, non-residential premises, garages, cars. In Lyman, as a result of a missile strike, an infrastructure facility was damaged.

Two S-300 missiles destroyed 15 houses, a children's clinic, a school, garages, and cars in Kramatorsk. There are wounded civilians.

From "Uragan" Russian troops shelled Pokrovsk, targeting a critical infrastructure object, transport, 1 apartment building, and 5 private houses. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

The occupiers covered Bakhmut with "Hrads" and artillery, there is dead and wounded persons, a volunteer was also injured.

See more: Night in Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Bakhmut at night, one person was killed and wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS









