In morning, Russians shelled Chornobaivka with massive fire, there is wounded person, - RMA. PHOTOS
On February 5, around 5 in the morning, the enemy covered Chornobaivka with massive fire.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Kherson RMA.
"Enemy shells damaged 6 residential buildings. Also, vital communications were destroyed - power lines, gas pipelines and water pipelines.
One person was injured by Russian shelling. The victim was hospitalized at a medical facility, where doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password