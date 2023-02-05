ENG
In morning, Russians shelled Chornobaivka with massive fire, there is wounded person, - RMA. PHOTOS

On February 5, around 5 in the morning, the enemy covered Chornobaivka with massive fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Kherson RMA.

"Enemy shells damaged 6 residential buildings. Also, vital communications were destroyed - power lines, gas pipelines and water pipelines.

One person was injured by Russian shelling. The victim was hospitalized at a medical facility, where doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance," the message reads.

