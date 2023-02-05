Russians built military base in south of Ukraine. PHOTO

Russian troops built a military base on the captured territory in the south of Ukraine.

This was announced on Twitter by OSINT analyst Brady Afrik, Censor.NET informs.

"Russian troops built a base in the north of Crimea at the end of 2022. Satellite images show that it has a helipad and a fortified perimeter," the activist wrote.

Russian forces built a base in northern Crimea toward the end of 2022. Satellite imagery shows that it has a heliport and fortified perimeter. pic.twitter.com/l9Uvsb1Rdy — Brady Africk (@bradyafr) February 4, 2023

At the same time, the coordinates published by him indicate that the base was built not in Crimea, but on the Arabatskaya arrow. In particular, in the temporarily occupied Genichesky district of the Kherson region.

The images came days after Crimea's occupying "authority" said it had nationalized about 500 properties on the peninsula, including some owned by high-ranking Ukrainian politicians and businessmen.