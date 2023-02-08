What a f#cking pit - results of Russians dropping 500-kilogram bombs on Vuhledar. VIDEO

Footage of Russians bombing Vuhledar with 500 kg bombs was posted online.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, video of the bomb crater was posted on Facebook by Ilya Kostin.

"February 2023. Vuhledar. Air raid," he wrote.

