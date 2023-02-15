Railway station in occupied Mariupol destroyed by Russians. PHOTOS

Russian invaders destroyed the railway station in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the city council, Censor.NET reports.

"The railway station in occupied Mariupol today. Completely destroyed by the Russians. The place from where we set off to travel and the first place we saw when we returned to our native Mariupol. Now there are solid ruins here. This is what the "Russian peace" brought us - destruction, impoverishment, cold, and death.

And even less than a year ago, we planned to create a modern European-level station. Comfortable, modern, and with elements of accessibility," the message reads.

The mayor's office emphasized that a vision of the city's future after de-occupation is already being formed together with the people of Mariupol.

