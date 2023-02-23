Doctors saved teenager from Bakhmut, who had fragment of projectile stuck near his heart. PHOTOS

Lviv doctors were able to save the life of 16-year-old Mykyta from Bakhmut. A three-centimeter fragment of a Russian projectile was lodged in his chest only a few millimeters from the aorta.

"The guy left the house to collect water when the shelling began. A 3-cm fragment got stuck in his chest cavity - just a few millimeters from the aorta.

It happened on January 31. 2 people died, 4 were injured, including Mykyta. He received a severe mine-explosive wound with numerous fractures of his arms and legs, as well as damage to his left lung," the report said.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Dnipro. Doctors there stabilized his condition, and then Mykyta was taken to Lviv by an evacuation train.

"In order to save the boy's life, our specialists performed two operations. First, they minimally invasively removed a fragment from the chest cavity, and later - small fragments from soft tissues, hip and shoulder," the doctors said.

Now Mykyta's life is safe. A long recovery process awaits him. Rehabilitation specialists work with the boy for several hours every day.

"Mykyta himself says: he hopes that he will recover very soon. He dreams of victory and returning home," the doctors added.












