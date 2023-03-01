AFU eliminated Russian lieutenant colonel Osechkin, - blogger. PHOTO
AFU colonel and blogger Anatoliy Shtefan released information that the Russian army’s lieutenant colonel Roman Osechkin had been eliminated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twіtter.
Stefan released information that the AFU liquidated Russian Army Lieutenant Colonel Roman Osechkin.
He also noted that a major and two captains of the Russian army were killed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password