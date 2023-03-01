ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9111 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
20 646 38

AFU eliminated Russian lieutenant colonel Osechkin, - blogger. PHOTO

AFU colonel and blogger Anatoliy Shtefan released information that the Russian army’s lieutenant colonel Roman Osechkin had been eliminated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twіtter.

Stefan released information that the AFU liquidated Russian Army Lieutenant Colonel Roman Osechkin.

He also noted that a major and two captains of the Russian army were killed.

See more: Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated Russian lieutenant colonel Scherbak - blogger. PHOTO

AFU eliminated Russian lieutenant colonel Osechkin, - blogger 01

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) liquidation (2453) Shtefan (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 