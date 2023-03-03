Consequences of enemy shelling of Kupiansk region. PHOTOS

This morning, the Russian military once again shelled the city of Kupiansk with artillery - a two-story building was damaged.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

In addition, as noted, on March 2 at around 2:00 p.m., the occupiers fired on the village with anti-aircraft guns. Hemlocks of the Kupiansk district. There was a fire in residential buildings, and a 73-year-old woman died.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kupiansk district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war have been launched.

The documentation of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation was carried out together with the investigators of the Kupiansk MDNP in the Kharkiv region.

