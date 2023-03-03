Russian Su-34 plane was shot down over occupied Yenakieve. VIDEO
A video recording the fall of the plane and the ejection of its pilots has been published online.
As Censor.NET reports, social networks claim that the plane was shot down over occupied Yenakiev and that it belongs to the Russian Air Force. It is probably about the Su-34.
WARNING! Profanity!
