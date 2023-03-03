ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9984 visitors online
News War
34 088 119

Russian Su-34 plane was shot down over occupied Yenakieve. VIDEO

A video recording the fall of the plane and the ejection of its pilots has been published online.

As Censor.NET reports, social networks claim that the plane was shot down over occupied Yenakiev and that it belongs to the Russian Air Force. It is probably about the Su-34.

WARNING! Profanity!

Read more: Ukraine spends about UAH 10,000 month on maintenance of one Russian prisoner, - Ministry of Justice

Author: 

Russian Army (9233) Yenakiyeve (14) plane (919)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 