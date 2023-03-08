Reznikov visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Sweden. PHOTOS
In Stockholm, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, he wrote about this in his Twitter.
Reznikov noted: "Together with Minister Paul Johnson, I visited our servicemen who are undergoing treatment in Sweden.
We feel Sweden's support on many levels, and it is not only about weapons.
Our unity is based on values. This is what makes our friendship so strong. Thank you!"
