ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7678 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
6 729 25

Reznikov visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Sweden. PHOTOS

In Stockholm, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he wrote about this in his Twitter.

Reznikov noted: "Together with Minister Paul Johnson, I visited our servicemen who are undergoing treatment in Sweden.

We feel Sweden's support on many levels, and it is not only about weapons.

Our unity is based on values. This is what makes our friendship so strong. Thank you!"

Read more: Sweden will provide Ukraine with air defense systems IRIS-T and Hawk, as well as Leopard tanks, - Prime Minister Kristersson

Reznikov visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Sweden 01

Author: 

Sweden (212) Reznikov (340)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 