In morning, occupiers shelled Kherson, hit public transport stop, 3 people died, - RMA. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers fired at a public transport stop in Kherson. Three people died.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson RMA.
"Russian terrorists shelled Kherson in the morning. They hit, including a public transport stop. As a result of the shelling, 3 people died," the report says.
