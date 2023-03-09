ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
In morning, occupiers shelled Kherson, hit public transport stop, 3 people died, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers fired at a public transport stop in Kherson. Three people died.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson RMA.

"Russian terrorists shelled Kherson in the morning. They hit, including a public transport stop. As a result of the shelling, 3 people died," the report says.

In morning, occupiers shelled Kherson, hit public transport stop, 3 people died, - RMA 01
In morning, occupiers shelled Kherson, hit public transport stop, 3 people died, - RMA 02

