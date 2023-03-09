ENG
SES received 100 SsangYong pickup trucks from South Korea. PHOTOS

State Emergency Service of Ukraine received 100 modern SsangYong pickup trucks from Korea International Cooperation Agency.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to press office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"These vehicles will be distributed among pyrotechnic units, mountain rescue units and operational coordination centers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," said Serhiy Kruk, head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

South Korea (93) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (805)
