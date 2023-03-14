"We are waiting for AFU!": "Yellow Ribbon" activists draw Russian symbols in Sevastopol and Feodosia and remind that Crimea is Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement draw Russian symbols in the occupied Crimea, turning them into symbols that rather symbolize the return of Crimea to Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Yellow Ribbon" Telegram channel. In particular, as noted, such actions are taking place in Hvardiyske, Sevastopol, and Feodosia.
In addition, activists hold actions and distribute information about the situation in Crimea, reminding about the illegitimacy of the occupation and express their desire to restore the rights of Ukraine in these territories!
