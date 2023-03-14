ENG
Memory of soldiers who died in war with Russian Federation since 2014 was commemorated in center of Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, March 14, a ceremony was held to honor the soldiers who died in the Russian-Ukrainian war near the Wall of Memory of those who died for Ukraine, located near the St. Michael’s Golden-Top Monastery.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.

According to him, during the event, they remembered, in particular, the first volunteers who, after the Revolution of Dignity in March 2014, went to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine in the east and did not return from the combat mission. After a minute of silence, a memorial service was held for the defenders of the country who died since 2014, the participants of the event lit lamps and laid flowers.

Memory of soldiers who died in war with Russian Federation since 2014 was commemorated in center of Kyiv 01
"Celebrating Volunteer Day, especially during martial law, is an important step to recognize their contribution to the defense of the Motherland. It was the volunteers who stood up for the defense of their native land during a difficult time for Ukraine nine years ago.
Thanks to their courage and devotion to national interests, we managed to stop the aggressor country, to enable the mobilization of forces in the rear and to arm the Ukrainian army," says Nataliya Kharchenko, mother of the fallen participant of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the Revolution of Dignity Yevhen Kharchenko, head of the "Unbreakable Mothers of Ukraine".

Read more: Enemy wants to break us, but nation of volunteers is invincible, - Zaluzhny

Organizers of the event: "Unbreakable Mothers of Ukraine", the National Museum of the Revolution of Dignity with the participation of the National Guard of Ukraine and St. Michael's Gold-Top Cathedral.

