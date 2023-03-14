Russians shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery: private houses destroyed. PHOTOS

On March 14, the Russian military shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region and destroyed private houses.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page of the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"Today Nikopol region was shaking from morning to evening. The enemy attacked the area with heavy artillery and UAVs. The Pokrovsk, Nikopol and Marhanets communities were affected. There were no casualties," the statement said.

As noted, in the Pokrovsk community, an outbuilding and a car caught fire due to shelling. Rescuers extinguished the fire. A shop and a private enterprise, 10 houses and 5 outbuildings, and a minibus were damaged. Two cars were damaged, another one was destroyed. Gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

Read more: Russian occupants shelled Nikopol region 6 times on March 13 - Regional Council

Russian shells also caused destruction in Nikopol. A private enterprise and 6 houses were damaged there.

In Marhanets community, the consequences of the shelling are still being investigated.







