Russians cut pork on Koran and burned it, pretending to be Ukrainian soldiers - Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned about another fake of occupiers. PHOTOS

The Russian invaders filmed a video in which they pretend to be soldiers of the Armed Forces and butcher pork on the Koran, thereby insulting Islam and discrediting Ukraine.

This was announced on Twitter by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko, Censor.NET informs.

"In Russia, a video was filmed where unknown people, pretending to be Ukrainian soldiers, cut pork on the Koran and burn its pages. They speak broken Ukrainian and use a Russian army knife," the message reads.

According to Nikolenko, Russia must be condemned for insulting Islam in order to discredit Ukraine.

