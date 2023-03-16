Near occupied Mariupol - hitting occupiers, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

Hitting the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andryushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Mariupol district, village of Maloyanisol. Bavovna. Fire and detonation. Minus the composition of the occupiers, which they have so persistently formed in recent weeks.

Before that, in Mariupol and the surrounding area, the work of anti-aircraft fire and sounds similar to the work of the Hrad (most likely - the response of the detonation) were heard. After the explosions, the rotors were raised again in the direction of the impact," the message reads