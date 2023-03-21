ENG
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida visited Bucha. PHOTOS

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Bucha during an unannounced visit to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The head of the Japanese government laid flowers near the church in Bucha and honored the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.

"The world was shocked to see those innocent civilians were killed in Bucha a year ago. I really feel a great anger about this brutality after visiting the place," Kishida said.

On behalf of the citizens of Japan, he expressed his condolences to all the dead and wounded. "Japan will continue to make every effort to restore peace," the Prime Minister assured.

