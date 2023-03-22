Zelensky visited advanced positions of AFU in Bakhmut direction. PHOTOS

During a working trip to the Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the forward positions of the Ukrainian military in the Bakhmut region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

Yes, Zelensky listened to reports on the operational situation and the course of hostilities on the front line. He also spoke with the servicemen and thanked them for protecting Ukraine.

"I have the honor to be here today, in the east of our country, in Donbas, and to reward our heroes, to thank you, to shake hands. To thank you for protecting the state, sovereignty, and east of Ukraine," the head of state said.

Those present honored the memory of the fallen defenders with a moment of silence. The President presented the servicemen with state awards.

In particular, an artilleryman, Captain Illia Vergun, who was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, was awarded the Order of the Golden Star by the head of state. Since February 24, 2022, he has been participating in the resistance to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Directly managed anti-tank calculations during the liberation of the city of Trostyanets, the Sumy region, took part in deterring the enemy in the Izium direction. The units under his leadership and with the personal participation of Ilya Vergun destroyed a large amount of enemy equipment.

