Russian offensive near Bakhmut begins to weaken - British intelligence

Defenders of Ukraine are counterattacking Russian forces near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, although the threat of encircling the city from the north and south still persists.

This is reported by the intelligence of Great Britain, Censor.NET reports.

The message says that in recent days, Ukrainian forces have been initiating local counterattacks west of the city. This could relieve pressure on the threatened H32 supply route.

According to British intelligence, fighting continues around the center of the city, and Ukrainian defenses remain under threat from encirclement from the north and south.

"However, there is a real possibility that the offensive of Russian troops on the city is losing its former limited dynamics, partly due to the fact that some units of the Ministry of Defense of Russia have been transferred to other sectors," the message says.