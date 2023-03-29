ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Consequences of shelling of Kherson. PHOTOS

Last day, Russian troops again massively bombarded Kherson, explosions rang out around the clock.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Kherson region

"The occupiers mercilessly ransacked infrastructure facilities, targeting exclusively peaceful residential quarters of the center, Korabel, KhBK, Tavriyskyi and other microdistricts. There are no military facilities in these areas. Shells damaged a medical facility, a post office, a school building, apartments in high-rise buildings, private houses, cars. As a result of the enemy attack, there is a wounded person among the civilians," the message reads.

Populations of Berislav and Kherson districts were also hit by shelling from mortars, MLRS, artillery, UAVs, and aircraft. There, the Russian military shelled residential buildings and farm buildings.

