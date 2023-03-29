IAEA Chairman Grossi arrived at Zaporizhzhia NPP, - "Energoatom". VIDEO

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Energoatom NAEC.

This is the second visit of the head of the IAEA to the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and Europe since it was occupied by the ruscists.

Read more: Ukraine has "very good chance" of successful counteroffensive in spring, - Austin

This time, Raphael Grossi plans to see how the situation at the ZNPP has changed, to talk with the nuclear engineers who operate it, and also to act as a guarantor of the rotation of members of the Agency's permanent mission, which has been working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP since September 2022.