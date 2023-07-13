Russians hit Orikhiv with mortars, man was killed. PHOTO
Russian invaders shelled Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia, killing a man.
This was announced by the head of the PO Andriy Yermak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy carried out a mortar attack on the town of Orikhiv. As a result, about 3 houses were destroyed and a man was killed," the statement said.
