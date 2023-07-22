Paramedic driver of 47th Brigade, Oleksandr Nikolov, auctioned off his drawings to raise money to repair evacuation equipment. PHOTOS

Oleksandr Nikolov, a paramedic driver of 47th Brigade, put his drawings up for auction to raise money to repair equipment for evacuation of wounded soldiers.

This was reported by the paramedic's brother, journalist Yurii Nikolov, on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Hello, everyone - an auction! These are the works of my brother Oleksandr Nikolov, a paramedic driver of the 47th Brigade, who is at the forefront of the southern frontline right now. He says that the Rashists are taking everything they can find right now, similar to the winter recycling in Bakhmut. Plus the enemy's incredible concreting and mining. Fortunately, our losses are less than planned (so to speak). This is largely due to the fact that our equipment is burning instead of people.

All the money is to repair the equipment of Shurik and his comrades, who are taking our wounded from the front line to the rescue under fire.

All the works are pencil and notebooks (good paper, not the easiest) that Shurik has been keeping since he was drafted. A chronicle. An immersion. The change of a person.

I just cried over the children's cries.

I'm a simple guy, so my rules are simple.

The starting price of each work is 300 hryvnias. That's a few mugs of beer.

Put your price under the picture you like. I'll check everything on Monday. And I will reply to everyone who wins their lot.

You transfer the money to Shurik's bank account https://send.monobank.ua/jar/8MbEzY36aG. And I will send you a picture by New Mail to the branch and the phone number you provide me in your personal messages at my own expense.

Good luck to all of us!" - said the journalist.

Yesterday, Censor.NET published an interview with paramedic driver Oleksandr Nikolov:"We arrived at the point of transfer of the wounded, and it was in a cemetery. We disguised the car, thinking: this is a shame - the neighbours are quiet, the birds are chirping. Nothing was a sign of trouble..."

A full list of the works up for auction by Oleksandr Nikolov, a paramedic driver with the 47th Brigade, can be found in a post by his brother Yuriy Nikolov here. We publish only a part of his drawings.



























































