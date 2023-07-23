Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - "South" OC. PHOTOS

During a missile attack at night, enemy struck Odesa region with Kalibr, Onyx, X-22 and Iskander-K missiles, and also used Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Air defence destroyed a significant amount of them.

This was reported by OK "South", Censor.NET informs .

"The air defence forces destroyed a significant part of the missiles. The rest caused damage to the port infrastructure and at least 6 residential buildings, including apartment blocks. Dozens of cars were damaged, facades and roofs of many buildings in the city were damaged, and windows were smashed," the statement said.

As a result of the Russian attack, the Transfiguration Cathedral (UOC-MP) in one of Odesa's central squares was damaged. Two architectural monuments were also damaged.

Several sinkholes have formed in the city, there are power outages, which may cause traffic to be hampered and may result in changes to the public transport route.

"As of 5:25 a.m., we know about one person who died. Rescuers have successfully unblocked one person. Another 19 people were injured, including 4 children. 11 adults and 3 children have been hospitalised, the rest are being treated on an outpatient basis," said the Pivdennyi Directorate.

On the night of 23 July, Russians attacked Odesa with missiles and drones.







































