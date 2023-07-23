ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11858 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
7 958 57

Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - "South" OC. PHOTOS

During a missile attack at night, enemy struck Odesa region with Kalibr, Onyx, X-22 and Iskander-K missiles, and also used Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Air defence destroyed a significant amount of them.

This was reported by OK "South", Censor.NET informs .

"The air defence forces destroyed a significant part of the missiles. The rest caused damage to the port infrastructure and at least 6 residential buildings, including apartment blocks. Dozens of cars were damaged, facades and roofs of many buildings in the city were damaged, and windows were smashed," the statement said.

As a result of the Russian attack, the Transfiguration Cathedral (UOC-MP) in one of Odesa's central squares was damaged. Two architectural monuments were also damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: Strike in Odesa: 1 dead and 19 wounded, including 4 children. Photo report

Several sinkholes have formed in the city, there are power outages, which may cause traffic to be hampered and may result in changes to the public transport route.

"As of 5:25 a.m., we know about one person who died. Rescuers have successfully unblocked one person. Another 19 people were injured, including 4 children. 11 adults and 3 children have been hospitalised, the rest are being treated on an outpatient basis," said the Pivdennyi Directorate.

On the night of 23 July, Russians attacked Odesa with missiles and drones.

Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 01
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 02
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 03
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 04
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 05
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 06
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 07
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 08
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 09
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 10
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 11
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 12
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 13
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 14
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 15
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 16
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 17
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 18
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 19
Russians attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing - South OC 20

Odesa (915) rocket (1575)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 