The head of the Podil TSRCC is suspected of facilitating the smuggling of men of military age across the state border of Ukraine. Forgery of documents cost from USD 3 to 4 thousand.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that the suspect and his accomplices helped to issue certificates of men's unfitness for military service with subsequent removal from the military register. Subsequently, these documents were the basis for crossing the state border of Ukraine.

The cost of the service of producing falsified medical documents ranged from USD 3 to 4 thousand per person.

"In total, the scheme involved 9 people who searched for those wishing to avoid mobilisation, as well as people who directly prepared the package of necessary documents - employees of medical institutions in the capital, members of military medical commissions. They organised the preparation and issuance of documents with false diagnoses to men of conscription age to declare them unfit for military service. The group's activities were exposed during the preparation of a package of documents for three men of military age and the receipt of money from them," the statement said.

Thus, in February 2023, the head of the MMC of the Obolon TSRCC, as well as 6 doctors, were served with a notice of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine, including three of them as part of an organised group.

In the course of further investigation, law enforcement officers established the involvement of the head of the Podilskyi TSRCC in Kyiv in this criminal offence.







