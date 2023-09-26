Russian troops use naval weapons, including Frankenstein machines, for land warfare against Ukraine - Bild. PHOTO

Rashists are using naval weapons for land warfare against Ukraine, in particular, "Frankenstein machines".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bild.

As noted, footage of unusual weapons used by Russia in the war in Ukraine has appeared online.

"The MT-LB armoured personnel carrier platform is equipped with an RBU-6000 naval bomb launcher. It is designed to fight submarines using depth charges. These weapons were developed in the USSR in the 1960s," the media outlet reported.

Typically, the RBU-6000 is installed on board ships, but due to a shortage of weapons and ammunition, Russian troops use naval weapons on land.

In another photo, the MT-LB is fitted with the Vogni shipboard system, and in the third photo, the 2M-3 universal shipboard weapon.

The BILD columnist calls these systems "Frankenstein machines" and notes that they will be extremely inaccurate, have a shorter range, and will take a long time to reload.







