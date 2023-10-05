Ukrainian military receive armored Land Rovers for evacuation, fuel tankers and trucks. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukrainian soldiers at the front will receive a large batch of equipment. During his trip to the UK, Petro Poroshenko visited military warehouses and bought a new batch of equipment for the frontline: armored Land Rovers for evacuation, petrol tank vehicles and trucks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EU press service.

"I would like to thank the new UK Defence Secretary, the Minister of Defence Procurement and our volunteers here in the UK. We are looking for and finding armored evacuation vehicles for our battalions. We have found a number of Land Rover vehicles. We will get them into shape, our volunteers will carry out a technical inspection and if everything goes well, these 8 armored Land Rovers of 2005-2008 will be purchased, registered and sent to Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

See more: 78th Assault Regiment of Russian Air Force received Poseidon UAV complex and DAF trucks. PHOTO

"There is also something that our artillery units and airborne units have been asking for - we have found a couple of fuel trucks based on our traditional DAFs. They have already been put in order. We are taking them to Ukraine," Poroshenko said.





See more: Paratroopers and artillerymen at front will receive tractor-trailers, mobile car repair shops along with bath and laundry facilities. PHOTO

"We also bought an additional 40 DAFs. We are now starting to repair the fuel system, pneumatics and engine pre-maintenance," Poroshenko said.

See more: Ukrainian soldiers received 5 "Poseidon" UAV complexes and mobile control centers. PHOTOS

The cost of this batch of equipment is 450 thousand pounds, it was purchased at the expense of the Poroshenko Foundation and volunteers of the "Community Affairs".

"These 40 machines, after registration, start moving towards Ukraine. This is a daily but very important job. The total number that has already been contracted and paid for exceeds 200 vehicles," Poroshenko explained.

"We will check the Land Rovers to make sure they are in good condition. And after the positive experience of operating these vehicles, we will deal with the rest. Seeing that the issue of armored vehicles to evacuate our soldiers from the front is becoming extremely relevant now," Poroshenko emphasized.