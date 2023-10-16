Donetsk region: shelling of Vugledar, Kostyantynivka, rocket attack on Avdiivka, four people injured. PHOTOS

The day before in the afternoon, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the Slavyansk community, they hit near the enterprise, without casualties.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA Yuriy Moroz, Censor.NET informs.

Last day, the Russians shelled Vugledar three times and Novoukrayinka four times - damaged a house. In Ocheretynska TG, 1 person was injured in Netaylovo, an infrastructure object was damaged in Novoselivka Pershii, 2 houses were destroyed in Solovyovo. In Kurakhivka community, 2 people were injured in Hannivka, 4 houses were damaged in Kurakhivka. Over the course of the day, Avdiyivka was hit by rockets and isolated shelling.

In Kostyantynivka, 9 private houses, 3 high-rise buildings and 2 infrastructure objects were damaged. In Toretsk TG, 2 houses in Diliivka and an administration building in Toretsk were damaged. In the Chasovoyarsk community, 4 high-rise buildings and 2 private houses were damaged.

In the Lysychansk direction, a house in Siversk was damaged, Torske, Zarichne, Kolodyaz and Stavky of the Lyman community were fired upon.

