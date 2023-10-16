Air defense forces destroyed two missiles and 11 "shaheds", - Air Force

On the night of October 16, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from several directions, using ballistic weapons, guided air missiles and attack drones.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

"In total, the use of one Iskander M ballistic missile, five Kh-59 guided air missiles, and 12 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs was recorded. The northern and eastern regions of Ukraine were attacked with aerial missiles, and the Shaheds were sent by the enemy in different directions, in particular to the west," the message says.

As a result of combat operations, two Kh-59 and 11 "Shahed-136/131" were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force.

