SBU detained Russian informant who help to correct enemy attacks on Kherson. PHOTOS

The SBU exposed a local resident who was spying for the enemy and helping to adjust Russian air attacks on Kherson.

"It was established that after the enemy shelling, the attacker recorded the places of "arrivals" and their consequences, and then sent a corresponding "report" to the aggressor. According to this data, the invaders could adjust the shelling of critical, social and residential infrastructure of the regional centre, as well as the locations of Ukrainian troops," the statement said.

It is noted that such "activities" of the attacker allowed the occupiers to direct fire and obtain results on possible damage. The invaders used multiple launch rocket systems, cannon artillery and kamikaze drones to attack the city.

SBU officers identified the corrector, tracked her down and detained her in her home. According to the investigation, the Russian agent was a local resident who started working for the enemy on her own initiative in June this year.

According to the press service, the defendant "contacted" the administrator of one of the social networks and offered him her assistance in the war against Ukraine. Further communication was carried out using an anonymous chat in a messenger.

A search of the detainee's place of residence revealed a mobile phone she used to correspond with the aggressor.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason, scientist under martial law).

She is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces life imprisonment.










